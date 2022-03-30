Couple accused of using electric shock device on their children
Couple in jail without bail
A mother and her boyfriend have been arrested in Utah for allegedly using an electric shock device on the woman’s young, handcuffed children.
The couple were arrested on Saturday by police in the city of Ogden on Thursday, after an officer reviewed security camera footage of the alleged abuse.
“I was able to review security footage and I saw (the man) holding an extended electronic shocking device and reach out and touch the 5-year-old child on the left arm,” police wrote in arrest documents, the Gephardt Daily reports. “As (the male suspect) touched the arm, the child violently pulled his arm away from the device and tried to get away from (the man), but was unable to do so because he was handcuffed to his 6-year-old sister.
“I watched as the 6-year-old reached out and physically stopped (her mother) from touching her with it and attempted to get away from her and the device, but was unable to do so due to being handcuffed to the 5-year-old child,” the documents continue.
Both adults, 29, were booked into Weber County Jail, where they remain without bail.
The couple were identified as Jared Michael Hamilton of Ogden and Mercedes Barbara Compton of Pleasant View in court documents charging the pair on Monday, KSL reports.
They are each charged with two counts of child abuse and inflicting serious injury intentionally, a third-degree felony.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.