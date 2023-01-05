Utah family of eight – including five children – shot dead in home

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A family of eight — three adults and five children — were found shot to death in Utah, police said.

Police in Enoch City made the discovery Wednesday when visiting the home to conduct a welfare check. All of the bodies were found inside the home.

City officials issued a statement Wednesday saying they did not believe there was an active threat to the public, but noted that an investigation is still underway.

“It’s hard to describe in words the emotions that are going through the people who live here,” Rob Dotson, the city’s manager, told CNN. “We all know this family. Many of us have served with them in church, in community, and gone to school with these individuals.”

Officials from the city have not made clear when the shootings occurred or what may have led to the shootings.