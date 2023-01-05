Jump to content

Utah family of eight – including five children – shot dead in home

Graig Graziosi
Thursday 05 January 2023 14:36

A family of eight — three adults and five children — were found shot to death in Utah, police said.

Police in Enoch City made the discovery Wednesday when visiting the home to conduct a welfare check. All of the bodies were found inside the home.

City officials issued a statement Wednesday saying they did not believe there was an active threat to the public, but noted that an investigation is still underway.

“It’s hard to describe in words the emotions that are going through the people who live here,” Rob Dotson, the city’s manager, told CNN. “We all know this family. Many of us have served with them in church, in community, and gone to school with these individuals.”

Officials from the city have not made clear when the shootings occurred or what may have led to the shootings.

