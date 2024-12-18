The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Police are investigating a multi-victim homicide after a family, including three children, were found dead inside a house in Utah.

A concerned family member called West Valley City Police on Monday night after they were unable to reach their female relative, according to police spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku.

Police arrived at the house but when they initially found no obvious signs of a crime, they did not enter the home.

But when the woman in question didn’t show up for work on Tuesday, the family member went to the home and entered through the garage.

The relative discovered a 17-year-old boy injured from a gunshot wound and immediately called the police.

open image in gallery Police did not initially find anything amiss outside the Utah home ( Getty Images )

When officers entered the home they found the bodies of a 42-year-old man, a 38-year-old woman, an 11-year-old boy, a nine-year-old girl, and a 2-year-old girl, authorities said. The family was not identified by police.

The 17-year-old boy was taken to hospital and his condition is unknown.

“This is far beyond anything routine,” Vainuku said. “There were four [homicides] in this city for the entire year of 2024. This more than doubles that number ... Absolutely horrific.”

Police believe the incident is isolated to the home at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.