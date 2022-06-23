Uvalde victim’s sister begs Texas lawmakers for gun reform: ‘Do something’

Jazmin Cazares gave heartbreaking testimony before the Texas Legislature on Thursday morning

Rachel Sharp
Thursday 23 June 2022 17:12
<p>Texas School Shooting</p>

Texas School Shooting

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The teenage sister of a nine-year-old girl killed in the mass shooting in Uvalde has begged Texas lawmakers to pass gun control laws.

Jazmin Cazares gave heartbreaking testimony before the Texas Legislature on Thursday morning where she described losing both her younger sister Jacklyn and her cousin Annabell Rodriguez in the 24 May attack at Robb Elementary School.

“I’m here begging for you guys to do something and to change something because the people who were supposed to keep her safe at school didn’t,” she said.

“They failed.”

Ms Cazares choked back tears as she paid tribute to her little sister as “an exact copy of me” who “loved singing and dancing and acting”.

Recommended

She told lawmakers that Jacklyn – nicknamed “Jackie” – wanted to go to Paris for her graduation. Ms Cazares said she plans to go in her sister’s honour when she graduates from school next year.

When asked about active shooter drills at school, Ms Cazares said that her school often went into lockdowns so “no one really took it seriously until that day”.

Ms Cazares said that she should be at home with her sister enjoying the summer break – not calling on lawmakers to prevent other families from being torn apart by gun violence.

“I’m not supposed to be here right now. I’m supposed to be at home watching a movie with my sister. It’s summer,” she said.

Jackie was one of 19 young students aged between nine and 11 years old who were killed alongside two teachers in the worst school shooting in America since Sandy Hook.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in