The teenage sister of a nine-year-old girl killed in the mass shooting in Uvalde has begged Texas lawmakers to pass gun control laws.

Jazmin Cazares gave heartbreaking testimony before the Texas Legislature on Thursday morning where she described losing both her younger sister Jacklyn and her cousin Annabell Rodriguez in the 24 May attack at Robb Elementary School.

“I’m here begging for you guys to do something and to change something because the people who were supposed to keep her safe at school didn’t,” she said.

“They failed.”

Ms Cazares choked back tears as she paid tribute to her little sister as “an exact copy of me” who “loved singing and dancing and acting”.

She told lawmakers that Jacklyn – nicknamed “Jackie” – wanted to go to Paris for her graduation. Ms Cazares said she plans to go in her sister’s honour when she graduates from school next year.

When asked about active shooter drills at school, Ms Cazares said that her school often went into lockdowns so “no one really took it seriously until that day”.

Ms Cazares said that she should be at home with her sister enjoying the summer break – not calling on lawmakers to prevent other families from being torn apart by gun violence.

“I’m not supposed to be here right now. I’m supposed to be at home watching a movie with my sister. It’s summer,” she said.

Jackie was one of 19 young students aged between nine and 11 years old who were killed alongside two teachers in the worst school shooting in America since Sandy Hook.