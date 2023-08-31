Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mayor of Uvalde, Texas has called on the district attorney investigating the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School — which left 19 students and two teachers dead — to quit her job after he sued her for allegedly covering up case details.

Don McLaughlin, the city's mayor, filed a lawsuit against the district attorney on Tuesday, and attached a note making the cover-up accusations, according to CNN.

“It’s been fifteen months since this tragedy, and I feel the families and our community deserve answers,” he wrote, before saying that District Attorney Christina Mitchell "has been involved in a cover-up regarding the City's investigation into the Robb School tragedy."

Ms Mitchell is leading the criminal investigation into both the shooting and the much-maligned response by the Uvalde Police Department.

“Christina Mitchell should resign immediately,” Mr McLaughlin said.

Ms Mitchell is reportedly planning to present her findings to a grand jury near the end of the year.

An element of her presentation is expected to include an analysis of the 77 minutes Uvalde police and other law enforcement agents waited before stopping the gunman.

The police in Uvalde were roundly criticised for failing to rush in and engage the gunman when they first arrived at the school. Parents begged the officers to go in or to at least let them go in, but officers remained outside and barred them from entering the school.

Judicial District Attorney Christina Mitchell Busbee, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and mayor of Uvalde Don McLaughlin at a press conference in Uvalde, Texas in May 2022 (AFP via Getty Images)

The mayor's lawsuit is the second time he has sued the district attorney. The first time Mr McLaughlin accused her of refusing to share evidence with an independent investigator, Jesse Prado, working at the behest of the city.

He eventually dropped the lawsuit after Ms Mitchell agreed to fulfill Mr Prado's requests for information and evidence.

The mayor said his latest lawsuit is again a result of the district attorney's alleged insistence on stonewalling Mr Prado.

“The city hired Mr. Jesse Prado of JPPI on July 21, 2022, approximately two months after the shooting, to investigate the shooting regarding the actions of Uvalde Police Department personnel,” Mr McLaughlin said. “Since then, DA Mitchell has refused to provide the city with all information Mr. Prado has requested, resulting in the city filing suit against her in her official capacity to obtain the necessary information for Mr. Prado to complete the city’s administrative investigation."

The mayor said that Ms Mitchell "failed, once again, to keep her word.”