A 10-year-old Uvalde student trapped with the gunman who slaughtered 19 children and two teachers repeatedly called 911 over 40 minutes before police stormed the classroom, a report says.

Khloie Torres, who is now 11, survived the 24 May attack at Robb Elementary school, the deadliest ever at a Texas public school.

Her pleas for help to police dispatchers were made 30 minutes after the 18-year-old gunman got into the school, and 40 minutes before he was shot and killed by law enforcement, according to CNN.

CNN says it got the tapes from a source and has published them with the approval of Khloie’s family.

“I’m in classroom 112,” the little girl can be heard telling the police dispatcher at 12.10pm. “Please hurry. There is a lot of dead bodies.”

And she added: “Please get help. I don’t wanna die. My teacher is dead. Oh, my God.”

Several minutes later she can be heard on another call begging for assistance.

“I need help … please. Have y’all captured the person?” she asked at 12.12pm, and a few minutes after that she asked, “You want me to open the door now?”

While the youngster was bravely calling and raising the alarm, a total of 376 armed law enforcement officers were gathering outside the classroom and school building and waiting to act.

Then at 12.15pm, the youngster told the 911 operator that her shot teacher, Eva Mireles, was still alive and asked for an ambulance.

Khloie’s father, former Marine Ruben Torres, praised his daughter’s actions in the midst of the unbearable violence that had unfolded around her.

“That day, the things that she did were absolutely incredible,” he said, comparing it to the actions of the adults and professionals who responded.

“None of them had courage that day,” he told the news network.