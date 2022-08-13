Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Family of murdered Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen file $35m lawsuit against US government

The 20-year-old was killed with a hammer before her body was dismembered

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Saturday 13 August 2022 18:08

Guillen family files multi-million lawsuit against US Government

The family of murdered Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen have filed a $35m lawsuit against the US government.

An investigation found that the 20-year-old was killed with a hammer by a fellow soldier after previously complaining of being sexually harassed, with military leaders failing to take any action.

Guillen went missing in April 2020 and her remains were found three months later near the Leon River in Bell County, Texas.

The soldier suspected in her disappearance, Aaron David Robinson, killed himself during a confrontation with officers.

In April 2021, the US Army released a report stating that Fort Hood officers had ignored Guillen’s complaints of sexual harassment.

An investigation found that in 2019 she had made verbal reports of harassment by a supervisor, who was not her killer.

The report did not identify the soldier who had allegedly harassed her, but described them as a “superior noncommissioned officer in her unit.”

“This will be an opportunity for every victim to feel not only like they have a voice but that they can be made whole,” said Natalie Khawam, who filed the lawsuit on behalf of Guillen’s family.

The lawsuit seeks damages on the basis of sexual harassment, abuse, assault, rape, sodomy, and wrongful death.

Guillen’s sister, Mayra, took to Twitter to say that the family would continue their campaign for justice.

“The nightmare is still persistent today but a promise is a promise,” Mayra wrote.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in