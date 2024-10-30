Vegas man shoots himself and unwittingly reveals he’s wanted in connection with eight other shootings
Lanza allegedly admitted to firing his gun in public, but insisted he never ‘hurt nobody’
Police in Las Vegas believe that a man who accidentally shot himself may actually be tied to at least eight unsolved shootings, according to a new report.
Zachary Lanza, 24, is facing four counts of attempted murder and several other charges connected to a spate of shootings over the last two years, 8 News Now reports.
Police became suspicious of Lanza after recovering his gun in August, as a shell from his accidental shooting matched others cataloged in the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network database.
Police have connected Lanza to multiple shootings, including; two in September 2022, two in October 2022, including one in where a business was hit by gunfire, one in November 2022 , two in December 2022, including one where a car was hit by gunfire, and one in January 2023.
Police arrested Lanza last week and said they also recovered "numerous amounts of THC products [and] money consistent with narcotics sales and [a] scale."
They also found a second gun, which they believe Lanza used to "conduct similar shootings in the Tempe, Arizona area and Las Vegas valley."
According to a police report, Lanza admitted he had fired his gun in public, but insisted that he "never hurt nobody."
Lanza's bail was set at $100,000, according to court records. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for November 5. If Lanza does post his bond, he will be outfitted with a GPS monitoring bracelet and will be barred from weapon possession.