The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A naked man police said might be tied to the death of a teenager was arrested by police after he ran out naked onto a high school football field in Ventura County, California.

The bizarre saga began on Thursday when firefighters and deputies were called to a home in Newbury Park for a teenager suffering injuries from blunt force impact to his head, according to sheriff's officials. Ventura County Sheriff's Captain Ken Truitt told the Los Angeles Times that the caller was hysterical and told police that her baby had been murdered.

The teen died on the way to the hospital for treatment.

A suspect was later identified and deputies began chasing him. He was naked and armed with an ax when he ran onto the Newbury Park High School football field, where police ultimately apprehended him.

While the suspect has not officially been named by police, the Times reported that sheriff's radio communications and booking records named the suspect as 24-year-old Zuberi Sharp.

It's unclear what exactly led to the killing, or how the arrested man and the victim knew each other.

It is also not clear how police identified the man as possibly involved, or why he was allegedly wandering a football field naked.