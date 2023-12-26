Man charged with murder of teacher ex after body found in burned-out car

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The ex-boyfriend of an elementary school teacher whose body was found in the burned-out trunk of a car has been charged with her murder, authorities say.

Firefighters were called to an address in Lancaster, California, at around 8am on 20 December where they discovered the remains of UCLA graduate Veronica Aguilar, 27, inside a burning vehicle in the garage, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department said.

Homeowner Matthew Switalski, 37, was identified as a person of interest and arrested in Kern County, 70 miles north of Los Angeles, two days later. He is being held on $10m bail, jail records show.

According to a LinkedIn profile, Mr Switalski had worked as a programme, cost and schedule controller at defense contractor Northrop Goodman since 2010.

Jail records also revealed that he was arrested in May 2023 and charged with the rape and sexual assault of a woman he had been in a relationship with, according to The Los Angeles Times. He was released on $600,000 bail following his arraignment in June.

On 20 December, emergency crews responded to reports of a fire at Mr Switalski’s home on 38th Street West in the Quartz Hill neighbourhood after residents heard “blood curdling screams” coming from the address, KTLA reported.

Firefighters found thick smoke and flames coming from the garage, and extensive damage to the two-storey property.

Aguilar’s remains were found inside one of two vehicles that had been set alight, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Her brother, Juan Aguilar, said his sister’s death just before Christmas was the “darkest of times” for the family in a GoFundme page set up to raise money for her funeral.

“Things will never be the same ever again,” Juan Aguilar wrote.

“We miss her so much. She had the best spirit she always had a smile. My family is heartbroken,” he added.

The mother of one of Aguilar’s students commented that she was the “sweetest teacher in the world”.

The LA Sheriff’s Department said it was working to determine the circumstances of Aguilar’s death and asked for help from the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call its Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be made to “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.