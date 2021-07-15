Two men found dead at Miami mansion where Gianni Versace was murdered

Two men have been found dead in a hotel room at the former Versace mansion in Miami Beach where fashion designer Gianni Versace was murdered nearly 24 years ago.

Police said on Twitter that a housekeeper found the two bodies and alerted the authorities on Wednesday afternoon. Police have not released how the pair died.

The discovery at the hotel was made the day before the 24th anniversary of the shooting of the late fashion designer who owned the premises before his death.

WSVN journalist Sheldon Fox reported that shots were fired at the mansion, with videos showing a large emergency response presence at the scene.

“At this time, the scene is contained to the hotel room and detectives have launched a death investigation,” Miami Beach police said on Twitter.

Versace was shot by serial killer Andrew Cunanan on the morning of July 15, 1997, as he began to climb the steps to his home.

Cunanan, who was suspected to have killed four other men, died by suicide on a houseboat eight days after Versace’s shooting.

The Villa Casa Casuarina was built in 1930 and purchased by Versace in 1992. It has operated as a boutique hotel since 2015 after it was sold following his death.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press