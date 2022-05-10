Fugitive Alabama corrections officer Vicky White and capital murder suspect Casey Cole White were planning to have a shootout with police officers before he was captured and she shot herself dead, according to authorities.

Speaking at a press conference in Indiana on Tuesday, Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said that the jailhouse lovers “wanted to engage in a shootout with law enforcement” but they were rammed off the road by officers, preventing them from carrying out their plan.

A trove of weapons including at least four handguns, a semiautomatic gun and an AR-15 were found inside their vehicle, the sheriff said. Around $20,000 in cash and multiple red and blonde wigs were also recovered.

White and Ms White were tracked down to Evansville, Indiana, and taken into custody following a brief car chase on Monday.

While the 38-year-old inmate surrendered to authorities on the scene, Ms White, 56, was rushed to hospital with a gunshot wound to the head, according to officials. She died from her injuries just after 7pm and investigators believe she shot herself.

Following his arrest, White allegedly admitted “that they were going to have a shootout” that would likely result in “both of them losing their lives”, Sheriff Wedding told reporters.

“Their plan was faulty,” he said.

The net closed in on the suspects after authorities learned that the couple were staying at a hotel in Evansville – just across from Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office.

The Whites, who are not related, had booked a 14-day stay there, said Sheriff Wedding.

Officers were led to the hotel after receiving a tip about an abandoned truck at a nearby car wash.

Officials confirmed on Monday afternoon that the truck had been used by the fugitives and released surveillance images of White at the car wash last Tuesday. There, the couple allegedly left the vehicle and switched into another vehicle – a Cadillac.

Sheriff Wedding said that a police officer spotted the Cadillac in the parking lot of the hotel on Monday and so officers began surveillance there.

The suspects were seen exiting the hotel, getting into the car and driving away.

At that point, law enforcement gave chase, before US Marshals rammed the couple’s car off the road into a ditch.

The sheriff said that action likely saved lives as it foiled the Whites’ plans to get into a shootout with officers.

“That action may have saved many of my deputies’ and law enforcement officers’ lives,” he said.

Once the car crashed, Ms White shot herself in the head while White “gave up”, he said.

Lifesaving measures were performed on the 56-year-old and she was rushed to hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Ms White’s gunshot wound was self-inflicted and that she was not shot by her convict lover, the sheriff said.

An autopsy will be carried out on Tuesday on the corrections officer.

US Marshal Marty Keeley told CNN on Monday night that White instantly told officers that he was innocent of causing Ms White’s injuries.

“Y’all help my wife, she shot herself in the head and I didn’t do it,” he allegedly said.

However, Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton told NewsNationNow’s Brian Entin that officials weren’t ruling anything out and that he would not be surprised if her gunshot wound was actually not self-inflicted.

Sheriff Singleton had said earlier that he hoped Ms White would survive, saying that she had many questions to answer.

No law enforcement officers opened fire during the encounter with the fugitives.

The Whites were not married, Sheriff Wedding confirmed on Tuesday.

White is now finally back in police custody after his 10-day prison break came to a dramatic end with the death of his corrections officer lover.

The 38-year-old capital murder suspect appeared in court virtually on Tuesday morning where he waived his right to an extradition hearing, telling Judge Robert Pigman: “I want to go back to Alabama.”

He had been booked into Vanderburgh County jail in the early hours of Tuesday morning and was said to be cooperating with authorities.

A new mugshot released by the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office shows he had adopted a clean-shaven look – having gotten rid of the facial hair he was sporting before his time on the run in images shared by law enforcement during the manhunt.

A nationwide manhunt was first launched back on 29 April when Ms White picked the inmate up from the detention centre at around 9.30am claiming that she was taking him for a mental health evaluation at Lauderdale County Courthouse.

She told her coworkers that once she had escorted him to court she was going to seek medical attention for herself as she felt unwell.

The pair never arrived at the courthouse.

Officials said that they later learned that White had no scheduled court appearance or appointments that day.

Ms White’s 2013 Ford Taurus patrol car was found abandoned in the parking lot of a shopping centre not far from the jail at around 11am that day.

But several more hours passed before the pair fell under suspicion.

At around 3.30pm that afternoon, Ms White’s coworkers grew concerned that she hadn’t returned and they were unable to reach her by phone.

It was only then that they also realised that White had also not returned to jail.