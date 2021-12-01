Victims identified in Oxford school shooting that left 3 dead and 8 injured
One victim died inside patrol car as police tried to get him to hospital
Three students were shot dead and eight others sustained injuries after an active shooter situation shut down a high school in Michigan.
The victims have been identified as Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and 14-year-old Hanna St Julian.
Myre died in a patrol car as a deputy tried to get him to a hospital, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.
Seven other students, aged between 14 to 17 remained hospitalised with gunshot wounds, including a 14-year-old girl who was on a ventilator after undergoing surgery. A teacher who received a graze wound to the shoulder was discharged from the hospital.
Mr Bouchard said the gunshot wounds were so grievous that there was no time to wait for an ambulance.
A 15-year-old student was taken into custody for opening fire at the Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 48km north of Detroit.
“There was no resistance during the arrest and the suspect has asked for a lawyer and has not made any statements as to a motive,” the Sheriff's Office said.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.