Victims identified in Oxford school shooting that left 3 dead and 8 injured

Three students were shot dead and eight others sustained injuries after an active shooter situation shut down a high school in Michigan.

The victims have been identified as Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and 14-year-old Hanna St Julian.

Myre died in a patrol car as a deputy tried to get him to a hospital, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Seven other students, aged between 14 to 17 remained hospitalised with gunshot wounds, including a 14-year-old girl who was on a ventilator after undergoing surgery. A teacher who received a graze wound to the shoulder was discharged from the hospital.

Mr Bouchard said the gunshot wounds were so grievous that there was no time to wait for an ambulance.

A 15-year-old student was taken into custody for opening fire at the Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 48km north of Detroit.

“There was no resistance during the arrest and the suspect has asked for a lawyer and has not made any statements as to a motive,” the Sheriff's Office said.