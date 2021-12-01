Victims identified in Oxford school shooting that left 3 dead and 8 injured

One victim died inside patrol car as police tried to get him to hospital

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Wednesday 01 December 2021 05:07
President Biden addresses deadly Oxford High School shooting

Three students were shot dead and eight others sustained injuries after an active shooter situation shut down a high school in Michigan.

The victims have been identified as Tate Myre, 16, Madisyn Baldwin, 17, and 14-year-old Hanna St Julian.

Myre died in a patrol car as a deputy tried to get him to a hospital, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Seven other students, aged between 14 to 17 remained hospitalised with gunshot wounds, including a 14-year-old girl who was on a ventilator after undergoing surgery. A teacher who received a graze wound to the shoulder was discharged from the hospital.

Mr Bouchard said the gunshot wounds were so grievous that there was no time to wait for an ambulance.

A 15-year-old student was taken into custody for opening fire at the Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people roughly 48km north of Detroit.

“There was no resistance during the arrest and the suspect has asked for a lawyer and has not made any statements as to a motive,” the Sheriff's Office said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in