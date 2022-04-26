Son of famed American artist charged in connection to Capitol riot

The son of famed American artist Gregory Gillespie has been charged in connection to the Capitol riot.

Vincent Gillespie was reportedly identified in half a dozen images taken on 6 January linking him to the violent attack at the Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Investigators claim Mr Gillespie was among a group of protesters trynig to break into a tunnel near the Capitol's Lower West Terrace. The attack reportedly almost succeeded, according to Mr Gillespie.

“We were almost overpowering them,” Mr Gillespie, who had been bleeding from his head, told the Associated Press at the time. “If you had like another 15, 20 guys behind us pushing I think we could have won it.”

He faces seven criminal counts including civil disorder, assaulting officers and disorderly conduct in the Capitol. He has pleaded not guilty.