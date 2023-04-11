Mother charged after her six-year-old shot Virginia teacher in classroom

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The mother of a six-year-old boy who shot his teacher in a Virginia classroom now faces criminal charges in the shocking case, according to authorities.

Deja Taylor has been charged with felony child neglect and misdemeanour recklessness over the 6 January shooting of teacher Abigail Zwerner, prosecutors in Newport News announced on Monday.

Ms Zwerner, a teacher at Richneck Elementary School, was shot in the hand and chest and has filed a $40m lawsuit after undergoing a string of surgeries for her injuries.

The youngster allegedly took a handgun from the family’s home, put it in his backpack and took it to the school where he is accused of shooting and wounding the first-grade teacher.

“There were failures in accountability at multiple levels that led to Abby being shot and almost killed. Today’s announcement addresses but one of those failures. It has been three months of investigation and still so many unanswered questions remain,” her lawyer Diane Toscano told ABC News.

“Our lawsuit makes clear that we believe the school division violated state law, and we are pursuing this in civil court.”

And she added: “We will not allow school leaders to escape accountability for their role in this tragedy.”

James Ellenson, who represents Ms Taylor and her family, said she plans on turning herself in to the authorities later this week.

“I wish to thank the NN Commonwealth Attorney’s office for extending me the courtesy of informing us of the indictments that were returned by the grand jury today,” he said.

Following the shooting police said that the 9mm Taurus pistol was legally bought by the boy’s mother, and declined to bring any charges against the youngster.

The family has stated that the boy “suffers from an acute disability and was under a care plan at the school that included his mother or father attending school with him and accompanying him to class every day.”

And they added that the week of the shooting was the first they had not been in the classroom with him.