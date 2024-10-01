Voyeur charged with hiding under vehicles at car wash to stare at women’s feet

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Police in Arizona have arrested a man for allegedly getting under women’s cars in an effort to touch their feet.

Jesse Michael Johnson, 28, was taken into custody last month on three counts of voyeurism and three counts of disorderly conduct after climbing under women’s SUVs while they vacuumed at a Super Star Car Wash in Gilbert.

One of the women asked to review the car wash’s cameras following the incident, telling an employee that she was sure someone had been under her car while she was vacuuming.

“Sure enough, going through the video footage, I watched that happen,” Keith Baker, the employee, told Fox 10 Phoenix. “She was already in the process of calling the cops.”

“Any time we looked at him under the vehicle. He was just lying there watching them,” the employee continued. “I don’t have any words, to be honest. I don’t know what to say about it. It’s crazy to me.”

In the footage, Johnson is seen walking back and forth watching a woman. As an employee is speaking to her, Johnson slips underneath her front tire, remaining there for five to six minutes before slipping out and going to his back passenger tire.

Jesse Michael Johnson, 28, has been arrested after allegedly hiding under women’s cars in August in an attempt to touch their feet ( MSCO )

He proceeds to fiddle with his tire, acting like he had been there the whole time. All of the women had flips flops and shorts on, one of the women told AZ Family.

Employees were able to read the man’s license plate from the footage and kept an eye out in case he returned.

In the court documents, investigors say Johnson has been “arrested numerous times” for similar offences over the span of several years, according to Fox10.

In 2016, Johnson was cited by police at a grocery store in Nebraska after hiding under a woman’s car so he could touch her feet.

It had been the fourth in a year year Johnson was hit with the charge. “I just have this weird addiction and odd behavoir. I don’t know why,” Fox32 reported him saying at the time.

After investigating, officials with the Gilbert Police Department said: “In these three incidents, defendant pulled into a parking spot next to the victim. While each victim was vacuuming her vehicle, defendant hid under her SUV and spent several minutes under her vehicle. The defendant climbed out from under the vehicle when each victim was finishing her vacuuming and left the area.”

Johnson’s bond has been set at $10,000. If released, he will be forced to wear an ankle monitor. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 3.