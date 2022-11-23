Chesapeake shooting – live: Walmart attacks leaves ‘multiple dead and injured’, say police
Police spokesperson says officers are still combing the site of the shooting
Police spokesperson gives update on Walmart shooting
Police say there are “multiple fatalities” after a gunman opened fire on a Walmart store in Chesapeake, Virginia late last night.
More than 40 emergency vehicles rushed to the scene on Battlefield Boulevard after a 911 call was made shortly after 10.10 pm local time on Tuesday.
A police spokesperson says officers are still combing the site of the shooting but believe a single perpetrator is now dead.
Asked how many victims were involved, a police spokesperson said there were multiple people wounded and “less than 10 dead” as of a short while ago.
Louise Lucas, a Virginia senator, said the Walmart that was attacked fell within her constituency, and that she was “heartbroken” by the news emerging from Chesapeake.
“I am absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight,” she wrote on Twitter.
“I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives.”
Police believe suspect is dead
Leo Kosinski, a spokesperson for Chesapeake Police Department, said authorities believe that the suspect — a lone shooter — is dead.
The spokesperson said he doesn’t believe responding officers fired shots, but it was unclear whether the shooter was dead of a self-inflicting gunshot.
Family reunification site set up at Conference Center Drive
A family reunification site has been set up at 700 Conference Center Drive.
The site has been set up "only for immediate family members or the emergency contact of those who may have been in the building".
Virginia senator ‘absolutely heartbroken’ with shooting in her constituency
Louise Lucas, a Virginia senator, said that she was "heartbroken" that the latest shooting took place inside a Walmart that fell within her constituency.
“I am absolutely heartbroken that America’s latest mass shooting took place in a Walmart in my district in Chesapeake, Virginia tonight,” she wrote on Twitter.
“I will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives.”
Over 40 emergency vehicles rushed to the spot
More than 40 emergency vehicles were rushed to the scene on Battlefield Boulevard after a 911 call was made at 10.12pm local time on Tuesday.
Police believe toll is ‘less than 10’
Leo Kosinski, a spokesperson for Chesapeake Police Department, said that there were multiple injured and "less than 10 dead".
He said when the officers arrived at the scene, they realised that it was an active shooting situation and changed their tactics accordingly.
"Over the course of next 30-40 minutes, we were able to find multiple fatalities and multiple injured parties."
Multiple fatalities as gunman opens fire at Walmart store
A gunman has opened fire on a Walmart department store in Chesapeake, Virginia, with police saying there are “multiple fatalities” as well as wounded people at the scene.
According to the local police, the suspect — a lone shooter — is dead.
‘Multiple fatalities’ as gunman opens fire at Walmart store in Chesapeake
Police say they believe lone shooter is dead
Welcome to The Independent’s live blog of a mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.