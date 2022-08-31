Jump to content
Girl, 14, arrested in connection with massive Walmart fire

Three police officers were hospitalised for smoke inhalation while battling the blaze in Peachtree City, Georgia

Bevan Hurley
Wednesday 31 August 2022 16:54
Teenager charged in Peachtree City Walmart arson investigation

A 14-year-old girl has been arrested in connection with a fire that extensively damaged a Walmart store in Peachtree City, Georgia, police say.

Firefighters responding to a 911 call at the store on West Highway 54 at about 7.20pm on 24 August arrived to find the building well ablaze.

Customers captured dramatic images of flames and thick black smoke shooting up from fully engulfed shelves packed with paper products.

Bodycam ootage released by the Peachtree City Police Department showed officers rushing through the store evacuating staff and customers.

Three officers from the Peachtree City Police Department were taken to hospital suffering from smoke inhalation.

Firefighters from four departments battled the fire until eventually bringing it under control around 4am.

A preliminary investigation found that the fire had been deliberately lit, Peachtree City Police said in a statement posted to Facebook.

On Tuesday, investigators told Fox5 that a teenage girl had been arrested in connection with the blaze. Her name has not yet been released.

The Independent has contacted Peachtree City Police for further information.

Walmart said in a statement it was grateful for the efforts of first responders.

