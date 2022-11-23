✕ Close Police spokesperson gives update on Walmart shooting

A Walmart employee has shot and killed killed six victims in a mass shooting inside a store in Chesapeake, Virginia, before turning the gun on himself, according to authorities.

Police were called to the store at around 10.12pm on Tuesday night to find multiple people dead and injured on the scene.

Six victims were killed in the attack and another four remained in hospital with injuries as of Wednesday morning.

Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky confirmed in a press conference on Wednesday morning that the suspect is a male store worker but would not reveal his identity because his next of kin is yet to be notified.

Police executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home in the aftermath of the shooting and have determined that there is “no ongoing risk to the public”, said the police chief.

The victims’ identities have also not been officially released at this time, but a memorial to one has been placed by a tree outside the store.

A motive for the shooting is unknown, but witnesses have said they believe it was planned, targeted coworkers, and recall the gunman laughing.