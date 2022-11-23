Jump to content

Liveupdated1669220674

Walmart shooting - live: First Chesapeake victim is named after manager opened fire

Follow live updates on Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar,Rachel Sharp,Oliver O'Connell
Wednesday 23 November 2022 16:24

Police spokesperson gives update on Walmart shooting

A Walmart employee has shot and killed killed six victims in a mass shooting inside a store in Chesapeake, Virginia, before turning the gun on himself, according to authorities.

Police were called to the store at around 10.12pm on Tuesday night to find multiple people dead and injured on the scene.

Six victims were killed in the attack and another four remained in hospital with injuries as of Wednesday morning.

Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky confirmed in a press conference on Wednesday morning that the suspect is a male store worker but would not reveal his identity because his next of kin is yet to be notified.

Police executed a search warrant at the suspect’s home in the aftermath of the shooting and have determined that there is “no ongoing risk to the public”, said the police chief.

The victims’ identities have also not been officially released at this time, but a memorial to one has been placed by a tree outside the store.

A motive for the shooting is unknown, but witnesses have said they believe it was planned, targeted coworkers, and recall the gunman laughing.

1669220674

City refutes false rumours of another active shooter

Oliver O'Connell23 November 2022 16:24
1669220402

Victim’s sister says he had just clocked in for work when shooting occurred

CBS 6 News reports that the sister of one of the victims shot at the Chesapeake Walmart had just clocked in for work when he was shot.

“He went in at 10 pm tonight and we received a phone call, well his wife received a phone call, at about 10.18 saying he had been shot. At the time that’s all that we knew, we didn’t know how or why, you know. What was really strange to us is that he clocks in at 10, so he hadn’t even been there 10 minutes,” she said.

"Nothing like this happens in Chesapeake," she added.

The family was preparing their Thanksgiving meal when they receive the news. They have their meal a day early because of the brother’s Walmart shift in preparation for Black Friday.

Oliver O'Connell23 November 2022 16:20
1669219728

First victim killed at Chesapeake store is identified

The first victim killed in the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, has been identified as a 21-year-old worker at the store, after her family issued a desperate appeal to find her in the aftermath of the horror attack.

Rachel Sharp reports.

First victim killed in Chesapeake Walmart shooting is identified

In a heartbreaking Facebook post late on Wednesday night, Tyneka Johnson’s family begged for help in finding out what had happened to her

Oliver O'Connell23 November 2022 16:08
1669219262

Biden urges ‘greater action’ on gun reform

President Joe Biden has urged “greater action” to combat the proliferation of firearms in the US after a gunman fatally shot six people inside a Walmart in Virginia on Tuesday night.

Alex Woodward reports.

Biden urges ‘greater action’ on gun reform after Chesapeake Walmart massacre

President Joe Biden has urged “greater action” to combat the proliferation of firearms in the US after a gunman fatally shot six people inside a Walmart in Virginia on Tuesday night.

Oliver O'Connell23 November 2022 16:01
1669218881

Earlier: Chesapeake Police Chief Mark Solesky provides update

Oliver O'Connell23 November 2022 15:54
1669218572

Memorial for first victim placed in parking lot

A memorial for the first identified victim has been placed in the parking lot of the Walmart store.

Tyneka Johnson had just turned 21, according to a family member at the scene.

“She was the nicest person who never bothered anyone,” they told John Gonzalez of 7 News.

Oliver O'Connell23 November 2022 15:49
1669218122

Walmart statement

Walmart released the following statement:

We are shocked at this tragic event at our Chesapeake, Virginia store. We’re praying for those impacted, the community and our associates. We’re working closely with law enforcement, and we are focused on supporting our associates.

Oliver O'Connell23 November 2022 15:42
1669217912

Witness says ‘laughing’ gunman ‘had issues’ with other coworkers

A Walmart employee has claimed that the coworker who allegedly out a horror mass shooting at the store in Chesapeake, Virginia, had “issues” with some of their other colleagues and was “laughing” as he opened fire on his victims.

Six victims were killed when a disgruntled male store worker opened fire inside the break room of the store on Sam’s Circle at around 10pm on Tuesday night.\

Rachel Sharp reports.

Walmart shooting: Witness says ‘laughing’ gunman ‘had issues’ with other coworkers

Witness, who was just five days into the job at the store, said she believed the shooting was planned because the perpetrator was known to have ‘issues’ with other managers

Oliver O'Connell23 November 2022 15:38
1669217342

What has been the response from Virginia lawmakers?

Virginia’s governor, lieutenant governor, and both senators have tweeted their reactions to the news of the shooting.

Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin said: “Our hearts break with the community of Chesapeake this morning. I remain in contact with law enforcement officials throughout this morning and have made available any resources as this investigation moves forward. Heinous acts of violence have no place in our communities.”

Lt Gov Winsome Earle-Sears appeared to attribute the incident to mental health issues. Neither she nor the governor use the word “shooting”, but instead refer to “violence”.

Democratic senators Louise Lucas and Mark Warner are “heartbroken” and “sickened” by another mass shooting. Senator Lucas said she “will not rest until we find the solutions to end this gun violence epidemic in our country that has taken so many lives”.

Oliver O'Connell23 November 2022 15:29
1669216682

Statement from President Biden on the shooting in Chesapeake

Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, one of our most cherished holidays that brings us together as Americans and as families, when we hug our loved ones and count our blessings. But because of yet another horrific and senseless act of violence, there are now even more tables across the country that will have empty seats this Thanksgiving. There are now more families who know the worst kind of loss and pain imaginable.

Jill and I grieve for those families, for the Chesapeake community, and for the Commonwealth of Virginia, which just suffered a terrible shooting at the University of Virginia this month. We also mourn for all those across America who have lost loved ones to these tragic shootings that we must come together as a nation to stand against.

This year, I signed the most significant gun reform in a generation, but that is not nearly enough. We must take greater action.

We are grateful to the first responders who mobilized to assist victims, and I have directed federal officials to provide any support and assistance needed to the people of Chesapeake.

President Joe Biden
Oliver O'Connell23 November 2022 15:18

