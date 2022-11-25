Walmart gunman Andre Bing’s chilling ‘death note’ revealed: ‘They said I was like Jeffrey Dahmer’
The 31-year-old opened fire inside the break room of the store in Chesapeake, Virginia, where he worked as an overnight team lead on Tuesday night
A chilling “death note” left behind by Walmart gunman Andre Bing has now been released, revealing his complaints that people “laughed at me and said I was like Jeffrey Dahmer”.
The long, rambling note, released by Chesapeake officials on Friday morning, reveals that he was motivated to carry out the mass shooting by what he claimed was “harassment by idiots” and his phone allegedly being hacked.
The 31-year-old opened fire inside the break room of the store in Chesapeake, Virginia, where he worked as an overnight team lead on Tuesday night.
Six coworkers were killed in the attack before he turned the gun on himself.
In the aftermath of the massacre, it emerged that the gunman had kept a “manifesto” with his reasons for orchestrating the attack on his cellphone.
In the document, Bing complained about being “harassed by idiots” who compared him to the cannibal serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.
“They laughed at me and said I was like Jeffrey Dahmer,” he said.
Bing also claimed that his “intent was never murder” but appeared to suggest that the tipping point was when his phone was allegedly hacked.
“My dignity taken away beyond repair by my phone getting hacked,” he wrote.
“Sorry God I’ve failed you, this was not your fault but my own,” the note began.
“I was harassed by idiots with low intelligence and wisdom, I was just as guilty and failed my management team and everyone that ever loved me by convincing them that I was normal.”
As well as appearing to blame his colleagues for the attack, Bing also pointed the finger at his parents who he said he wished had “paid closer attention to my social deficits”.
He signed off the memo with a chilling note: “May god forgive me for what I am going to do.”
