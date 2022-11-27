✕ Close Police spokesperson gives update on Walmart shooting

A chilling “death note” was recovered from a phone belonging to the suspected gunman who killed six people inside a Virginia Walmart store days before the Thanksgiving holiday.

In the alleged document released by Chesapeake officials on Friday morning, Andre Bing says he was “harassed by idiots” who compared him to the cannibal serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

The note includes his apologies to God and lambasts coworkers he believes bullied and betrayed him.

Police also reported that the 9mm handgun firearm used in the attack was purchased from a local store on the morning of 22 November, hours before he fatally shot six colleagues and turned the gun on himself.

Witnesses have described how the horrifying events unfolded in the employee break room as investigators continue to piece together a motive.

President Joe Biden said the shooting, as well as the massacre inside a Colorado Springs LGBT+ club over the weekend, have underscored the need to outlaw “sick” assault weapons like the AR-style rifle used in that attack.