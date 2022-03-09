Car crashes into gates of DC’s Polish embassy

A car crashed into the gates of Poland’s embassy in Washington on Tuesday night, according to reports.

A resident named Meg Massey who did not witness the crash but heard a huge sound tweeted: “A woman just drove her car into the gates of the Polish Embassy at 16th and Fuller.”

“Didn’t see it happen but heard a huge boom and saw smoke from my apt. Driver is up and walking, another car is wrecked but driver also appears OK.”

Ms Massey also tweeted photos of the crash before the arrival of the police.

While the cause of the crash is not yet known, the incident comes just hours after the Polish government announced that it is ready to send all its MiG-29 fighter jets to a US military base in Germany, likely to be deployed to Ukraine in the fight against the Russian invasion.

The Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia told Fox News Digital that the US Secret Service is investigating the incident. The US Secret Service did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Fox News.