Washington DC shooting: Five injured in shooting at Days Inn hotel
All of the victims are undergoing treatment in hospital
Five people, including four women, have been shot at a Days Inn in Washington DC’s Northwest quadrant.
Police initially reported that one had died of their injuries, then issued a correction stating the victim was in “grave condition”.
The four surviving victims are in hospital receiving treatment following the mass shooting, which took place in the early hours of Thursday morning at around 3am at 4400 block of Connecticut Avenue NW.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.