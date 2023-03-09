Jump to content

Girl, 8, kidnapped from Washington state mall in 2018 found alive in Mexico

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Thursday 09 March 2023 20:54
<p>Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez</p>

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez

(FBI)

A girl who was kidnapped from a Washington state mall in 2018 has been found alive and well in Mexico, according to the FBI.

Aranza Maria Ochoa Lopez was four years old when she was last seen on a supervised visit with her biological mother at the mall in Vancouver, Washington.

Her mother was arrested in 2019 in Puebla, Mexico, but the youngster had remained missing until she was found in Michoacán, Mexico, in February and has now been returned to the US, say officials.

“For more than four years, the FBI and our partners did not give up on Aranza,” said Richard A Collodi, special agent in charge of the FBI’s Seattle field office. “Our concern now will be supporting Aranza as she begins her reintegration into the US.”

