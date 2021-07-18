Four people shot outside Washington Nationals baseball stadium

A baseball game between the Washington Nationals and San Diego Padres was suspended after a shooting outside of the stadium in Washington DC.

The District of Columbia (DC) Police Department said its officers were called to the stadium on South Capitol Street following reports of a shooting incident on Saturday night.

Players and fans were inside of the Washington Nationals stadium, and were forced to run for cover. Play was in its sixth inning, and was suspended immediately.

Police said on Twitter there were four injuries, with two people shot outside of the stadium, and a further two who walked into area hospitals for treatment for gunshot wounds. There is no further threat from the shooter.

Fans, who were initially told to remain seated, were evacuated from the stadium. Video footage on Twitter showed the confusion that unfolded, with a stadium announcement saying “please remain calm”.

Another video showed fans hiding under their seats as a helicopter circled above their heads in the initiial aftermath of the shooting.

Signs inside of the stadium, where gunshot sounds were thought to have been heard on the live broadcast, told fans that the shooting was “outside of the stadium”, which was confirmed by police not long after.

At a late night press conference, police said the incident was believed to be the result of a shoot-out between two vehicles, ABC News reported. A search is ongoing for a second vehicle, after one was recovered on Saturday.

The injuries were thought to be non-lethal, and an investigation is underway, added police.

The Washington Nationals said play would resume on Sunday with tickets for Saturday’s game still valid. Regular player will resume afterwards.