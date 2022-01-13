Waukesha Christmas massacre suspect Darrell Brooks Jr is facing dozens of new charges as prosecutors revealed gruesome allegations he leaned out the window to steer after piled up bodies blocked his view.

Police estimate Mr Brooks Jr drove up to 25mph head-on into the Wisconsin crowd, with some of the victims flung into the air landing on the hood of his Ford SUV.

He ran over some as they lay on the ground and carried others along on the hood while looking out the window for five blocks in the Milwaukee suburb in November, according to the latest criminal complaint this week.

Six people were killed and dozens injured in the attack.

"All of the victims who were killed and most of the people that were injured were walking right down the middle of the road in plain view," prosecutors alleged in the complaint.

"(The street) was clearly closed to traffic, there were barricades in place and police present to direct motorists for the entire length of the parade route."

An SUV speeds past moments before plowing into a crowd of people during a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, U.S., in this still image taken from a November 21, 2021 social media video (JESUS OCHOA via REUTERS)

The complaint also revealed that moments before allegedly driving through the parade, Mr Brooks Jr had allegedly beat up his ex-girlfriend in the moving SUV because she didn’t bail him out of jail several days for running her over with the same SUV.

She told investigators she met Mr Brooks Jr, the father of her child, before he drove while punching her in the face with one hand and steering the SUV with the other hand, the complaint said.

She got out of the vehicle minutes before he drove through the crowd, prosecutors allege.

In addition to the six counts of homicide he was already facing, prosecutors on Wednesday added 71 new charges on mulitple counts of reckless endangerment, hit-and-run involving death, battery and bail jumping.

He is scheduled to appear before a preliminary hearing on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.