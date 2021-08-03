Groom shoots bride’s male friend on drive home from wedding, accusing them of having affair

A groom in Louisiana has been arrested after allegedly shooting his bride’s male friend.

Devin Jose Jones, 30, was stuck in traffic in a car with his new wife and her friend on Interstate 10, outside of New Orleans, when an argument broke out between them. Mr Jones reportedly accused the pair of having an affair.

His wife’s friend, who has not been named, fled the vehicle during the argument and was pursued by Mr Jones, who was still wearing his wedding tuxedo. He allegedly chased the man through traffic, firing a weapon at him.

People travelling in other cars stuck in the traffic pile-up posted the incident on social media, commenting on the particular scene of a man in a Tuxedo chasing another man down the interstate and shooting at him between cars.

The wife’s friend was shot in the leg, and another motorist was allegedly injured after a stray bullet came in through the vehicle’s window. The two victims were transported to a nearby hospital.

During the altercation between the two men, the bride, still in her wedding dress, fled her vehicle and sought refuge in a nearby ambulance. She was forced to barricade herself in after her new husband allegedly attempted to break into the vehicle to get to her, L’Observateur reported.

Mr Jones has been arrested on multiple charges including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, illegal use of weapons and two counts of aggravated damage to criminal property.