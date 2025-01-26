The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man is accused of attacking a dad whose daughter caught in front of him at a wedding buffet and sparking a huge fight, according to a report.

Mark Roher, 52, was standing in line near the prime rib carving station at a buffet inside the Boca Lago Country Club in Florida on January 18, according to Dayton 24/7 Now.

While Roher waited, two young girls cut in front of him in line.

That upset Roher and he confronted one of the girls’ fathers about it, according to the report.

The father tried to ignore Roher and that is when Roher hit the victim in the head with a dinner plate, the report noted. That sparked a large brawl between the guests.

open image in gallery Mark Roher, 52, is accused of sparking a huge brawl at a wedding at two young girls cut in front of him at the buffet line ( Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office )

The victim told police he was trying to remove himself from the situation, which is when Roher confronted him, according to the report. When the victim went to turn away, that is when he was struck.

An employee told officers that more plates were shattered in the brawl that followed.

Roher admitted to pushing the dad, but said he did not hit him with the plate, according to the report. He also claimed he was hurt by multiple people who tried to pull him away.

Roher was arrested and charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.