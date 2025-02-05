The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A young mother in Wisconsin is accused of using a kitchen knife to stab her boyfriend in the neck during an argument over whether or not to use their home as a wedding venue.

Kailee Brantner, 22, of Wisconsin, allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the neck and sliced his arms and chest with the blade, according to Law & Crime. A police report obtained by WITI said Brantner "attacked [her boyfriend] without warning."

The Waukesha Freeman reports that Brantner and the victim's mother were talking about potentially using the couple's home as a wedding venue in the future.

The victim woke up and saw the text message exchange between Brantner and his mother, and told Brantner that the idea of using their house as a wedding venue made him feel "uncomfortable," according to a police report. The pair got into an argument, which reportedly led to Brantner telling her boyfriend that she did not want him around her daughter any longer.

After the argument, Brantner left for work, but came home early and allegedly began attacking her boyfriend upon her arrival. At some point during the fight, Brantner grabbed her kitchen knife and began swinging it at her boyfriend, injuring his left bicep, the left side of his neck, and both sides of his chest.

Brantner was found with red marks and a cut on her nose after the fight. Both Brantner and her boyfriend admitted to assaulting each other following the incident.

During interviews with police, Brantner called the incident a "heated, physical altercation" and claimed that at some point during their argument, he taunted her by saying “she was not going to win and laughed that she was going to get her daughter taken away.”

Brantner was charged on Friday with a count of first-degree recklessly endangering safety using a dangerous weapon in a domestic abuse situation, according to Waukesha courts. She has posted bond and is required to stay at least one mile away from her boyfriend.

If convicted, Brantner faces up to 30 years in prison. Her next court date is scheduled for February 13.