Man dies after sister wakes up from two-year coma and names him as assailant

A man whose sister woke up after two years in a coma and accused him of brutally attacking her has died, according to officials.

Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger confirmed to MetroNews that Daniel Palmer died on Thursday at a hospital in Charleston, West Virginia, after being admitted a few days earlier.

West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Deputy General Counsel Morgan Switzer said in a statement to WCHS: “Inmate Palmer was uncooperative while in custody and during booking procedures at the jail. On Wednesday, July 20th, 2022, Palmer was transported to CAMC General Hospital after an evaluation by jail medical staff.”

His death came just days after he was arrested for allegedly attacking his sister Wanda Palmer with a weapon at her home in Cottageville, West Virginia, in June 2020.

Investigators had no leads until they received a call from a long-term care home when she regained consciousness last week and identified her brother.

In a statement on Facebook, Jackson County West Viginia Sheriff’s Department said that Wanda Palmer woke “after 2 years of being hospitalized and in a coma resulting from being attacked, hacked, and left for dead.”

“Wanda Palmer is now awake to see her assailant in custody - her brother, Daniel Palmer. Daniel Palmer is charged with Attempted Murder and Malicious Wounding following the June 2020 incident near Cottageville,” they said.

Officials believe Daniel Palmer, 55, carried out the attack with a machete or hatchet.

Sheriff Mellinger also told MetroNews that Daniel Palmer’s “overall health wasn’t a strong suit to begin with” so his death “doesn’t come as a complete shock.”

“From an investigator’s standpoint, it’s certainly disheartening. We at least closed the case, but anytime you make an arrest you want to see it through with a conviction and ultimately an appropriate sentence,” he added.

“At the end of the day we feel comfortable we did our job and did it well and really the attention should move forward to the victim in the case. That’s what this is all about anyway is her perseverance and her strength.”