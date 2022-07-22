Man dies after sister wakes up from two-year coma and names him as assailant
Wanda Palmer accused Daniel Palmer of brutally attacking her in West Virginia
Related video: Woman awakes from coma a new mother
A man whose sister woke up after two years in a coma and accused him of brutally attacking her has died, according to officials.
Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellinger confirmed to MetroNews that Daniel Palmer died on Thursday at a hospital in Charleston, West Virginia, after being admitted a few days earlier.
West Virginia Department of Homeland Security Deputy General Counsel Morgan Switzer said in a statement to WCHS: “Inmate Palmer was uncooperative while in custody and during booking procedures at the jail. On Wednesday, July 20th, 2022, Palmer was transported to CAMC General Hospital after an evaluation by jail medical staff.”
His death came just days after he was arrested for allegedly attacking his sister Wanda Palmer with a weapon at her home in Cottageville, West Virginia, in June 2020.
Investigators had no leads until they received a call from a long-term care home when she regained consciousness last week and identified her brother.
In a statement on Facebook, Jackson County West Viginia Sheriff’s Department said that Wanda Palmer woke “after 2 years of being hospitalized and in a coma resulting from being attacked, hacked, and left for dead.”
“Wanda Palmer is now awake to see her assailant in custody - her brother, Daniel Palmer. Daniel Palmer is charged with Attempted Murder and Malicious Wounding following the June 2020 incident near Cottageville,” they said.
Officials believe Daniel Palmer, 55, carried out the attack with a machete or hatchet.
Sheriff Mellinger also told MetroNews that Daniel Palmer’s “overall health wasn’t a strong suit to begin with” so his death “doesn’t come as a complete shock.”
“From an investigator’s standpoint, it’s certainly disheartening. We at least closed the case, but anytime you make an arrest you want to see it through with a conviction and ultimately an appropriate sentence,” he added.
“At the end of the day we feel comfortable we did our job and did it well and really the attention should move forward to the victim in the case. That’s what this is all about anyway is her perseverance and her strength.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.