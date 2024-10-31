The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Two parents have been arrested and charged with the murder of their 2-year-old in Northern California.

Back in January, police went to the home of Amanda Royal, 24, and Riley Royal, 28 for a welfare check on their 2-year-old child.

There, police learned that the child died in October 2023 and had been “unlawfully buried” in Whiskeytown National Recreation Area near Redding, California, according to a statement from the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.

At that time, police placed Amanda and Rileys’ other child with Shasta County Children’s Services. It’s unclear how old the child is.

Police also discovered the 2-year-old was physically abused leading up to their death, the sheriff’s office said.

A day after visiting the Royals’ home, police discovered the 2-year-old’s body. An autopsy later revealed the child was killed, the sheriff’s office said.

The Whiskeytown National Recreation Area, where police found Amanda and Riley Royals’ 2-year-old child buried in January ( Google Maps )

Now, Amanda and Riley face charges of murder with special allegations and child abuse resulting in death. They’re being held in the Shasta County Jail without bond and will be arraigned on Thursday afternoon.

Community members have been quick to react to the news of their arrest on social media.

“Absolutely horrific,” one user commented on Facebook after the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office released the news.

“Unbelievable,” another user wrote.

The Independent has contacted the attorneys representing Amanda and Riley for comment.