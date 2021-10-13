White motorist shoots Black pedestrian asking him to slow down

A white motorist has been accused of shooting a Black man who asked him to slow down last week, the victim’s family has alleged.

Bobby Gayle, of Stockton, California, was walking when he came across a white driver who was heading in the wrong direction last Friday.

His brother, Marlon Gayle, told Fox40 that Mr Gayle asked the man to slow down, “And that's when a guy got out the car and he started saying the N-word and shooting my brother.”

Footage of the incident shows the suspect firing at Mr Gayle seven times, allegedly striking his throat and neck, as well as hid head.

Mr Gayle, who hid underneath a car, was airlifted to hospital and is recovering from his injuries.

A friend and co-worker who with Mr Gayle at the time, managed to escape and was unharmed, his family said.

Marylon described his brother as “a hardworking man and he's loved by everybody”, adding “I'm glad that this is something that didn't take his life”.

"Our messages is love and hope and justice and truth, so we want the guy to be found,” said Marylon.

“But at the same time, we're just so thankful and we're not going to let that message of hatred take away that blessing that our brother is alive and that, you know, hatred and violence, it will never win."

Stockton police chief James Chraska was reporteded as saying that the incident was a "very brazen act of violence,” and that “nobody should ever have to experience this”.

The shooter, who has not been found, was described as a white male in his 30s. Police had appealed for anybody with information to come forward.

A fundraiser has been set up by Mr Gayle’s family to cover the “his medical and rehabilitation expenses”.