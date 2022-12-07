‘Serious’ prison failures led to Whitey Bulger’s murder, finds DOJ report

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A damning report from the Justice Department watchdog has revealed that “serious” failures from prison officials ultimately led to the murder of high-profile mob boss James “Whitey” Bulger just 12 hours after he was moved to a notoriously dangerous jail infamously dubbed “misery mountain”.

The bombshell 99-page report, released on Wednesday by the DOJ Office of the Inspector General, revealed that inmates at Hazelton in West Virginia knew in advance that Bulger was being transferred there from Coleman in Florida and had been taking bets on how long before he would be killed.

More than 100 Bureau of Prison (BOP) officials knew in advance about Bulger’s transfer and had been speaking openly about it in front of inmates – against BOP policy and despite the 89-year-old being at risk of being targeted by other inmates.

“Numerous Hazelton inmates [were] aware of Bulger’s transfer to Hazelton days before it occurred. This knowledge among Hazelton inmates subjected Bulger, due to his history, to enhanced risk of imminent harm upon his arrival at Hazelton,” the report states

While the probe did not find that any BOP employees involved in his transfer “acted with a malicious intent or an improper purpose”, it did uncover what was described as “serious job performance and management failures at multiple levels within the BOP”.

The investigation also revealed that a manager at Hazelton had specifically requested Bulger to be moved to his unit, despite knowing that unit was home to at least one other former organised crime figure.

The manager reportedly denied being aware of any threats against Bulger – despite inmates saying that “everyone knew” he would be killed in the prison because they said he was “a rat”.

The report also cited the “deeply troubling” treatment of Bulger, who was 89 years old, wheelchair-bound and suffered from heart conditions which often required hospital treatment.

Among the issues, prison officials placed Bulger in a single cell in the special housing unit for eight months prior to his transfer and was then moved to a facility with a lower level of medical care “without adequately considering certain aspects of his medical records”, the report said.

The bombshell findings come more than four years after Bulger was savagely beaten to death inside US Penitentiary Hazelton and just months after three other inmates were charged with his murder.

The 89-year-old infamous leader of Boston’s Winter Hill Gang had been transferred to the facility on 29 October 2018.

The next morning – less than 12 hours later – he was found by prison guards wrapped in blankets and posed to appear as if he were sleeping. He had been beaten to death and was left almost unrecognisable.

Following his death, questions mounted about the failings of the BOP to protect one of its most high-profile inmates – and why it took so long to bring any charges against the perpetrators.

Almost four years later in August, three inmates – Fotios “Freddy” Geas, 55, Paul “Pauly” DeCologero, 48, and Sean McKinnon, 36 – were finally indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit first degree murder.

Prosecutors said that the three suspects – a former mafia hitman, a mobster involved in the murder and dismemberment of a 19-year-old girl, and a convict with no known mob ties who was released from prison just three weeks ago – were tipped off about Bulger’s arrival at the prison, plotted in advance to kill him and then bludgeoned him to death just six minutes after cell doors opened for the day.

Surveillance footage revealed that, at 6am on 30 October 2018, all the cell doors in the prison block were unlocked and Geas and McKinnon – who were cellmates – met with DeCologero in their cell.

Just six minutes later – at 6.06am – surveillance footage allegedly captured Geas and DeCologero entering Bulger’s cell.

McKinnon is accused of positioning himself at a table outside to act as a lookout.

Seven minutes later at 6.13am, Geas and DeCologero left Bulger’s cell and the three suspects returned to Geas and McKinnon’s cell, prosecutors said.

Prison guards discovered Bulger dead in his cell two hours later at 8.07am.

He had been at the prison for less than 12 hours.

Following his death, the three suspects then allegedly confessed to carrying out the attack to other inmates in the lockup.

One jailhouse informant said that DeCologero told him that Bulger was a “snitch”, according to prosecutors.

DeCologero was a member of organised crime gang the DeCologero Crew which reigned over the North Shore of Massachusetts and is already serving a 25-year sentence for his part in the 1996 murder of 19–year–old Aislin Silva.

Geas is a longtime mafia hitman and associate of the Genovese Organized Crime Family based in Springfield, Massachusetts. He is currently serving a life sentence for the murders of mob boss Adolfo “Big Al” Bruno and mob associate Gary Westerman and the attempted murder of a union boss Frank Dabado.

At the time of his murder, Bulger was serving two life sentences for the murders of 11 people, as well as a string of other charges including extortion, money laundering and drug dealing.

During the 70s and 80s, Bulger was the leader of Boston’s infamous Winter Hill Gang, while also acting as an informant for the FBI.

He famously went on the run in 1995 – one day before he was to be indicted on federal racketeering charges – and evaded justice for the next 16 years, 12 of which he was on the FBI’s Most Wanted list.

In 2011 – at the age of 81 – he was finally arrested in Santa Monica, California, and was convicted of 11 murders in 2013.

Right up until his death, Bulger continued to deny that he was ever a government informant.

Prison officials and Bulger’s own family slammed the decision to move Bulger from a safer prison in Florida to the troubled West Virginia prison known to be dangerous to snitches, where he was also placed among the general population.

In 2020, Bulger’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Federal Bureau of Prisons and 30 prison employees, saying that he was “deliberately placed in harm’s way”.

The suit, which sought $200m in damages, claimed that Bulger was “subjected to a risk of certain death or serious bodily injury by the intentional or deliberately indifferent actions” of prison officials.

A federal judge dismissed the lawsuit in January.