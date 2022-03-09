One wanted to hogtie the governor. Another crush her skull. Others planned to break into her home while she slept with her family “in the middle of the night”.

That’s according to prosecutors who alleged in their opening statement that militia group members were serious about kidnapping Governor Gretchen Whitmer and were prepared to turn Michigan into a "war zone" to do it.

While defence attorneys argued it was all just tough talk, Assistant US Attorney Jonathan Roth told the jury that militia members agreed, planned, and trained for what they believed was a Civil War coming to the US.

"They were going to break into the governor’s home, kidnap her at gunpoint, hogtie her and take her away," Mr Roth said.

"And to accomplish that they would shoot, blow up and kill anybody who got in their way."

On trial are Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr, Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta, who defence attorneys say were coerced into the alleged conspiracy by the FBI and their confidential informants involved in the case.

Mr Roth outlined in his opening statement the creepy details and statements defendants allegedly made as they plotted to kidnap the "tyrant" over the governor’s Covid restrictions and mandates she implemented in the state.

One suspect allegedly said he asked God for permission to kill. Another claimed to be anointed by God. One just wanted to "murder her", suggesting they pose as a pizza delivery guy.

Mr Fox, the so-called ringleader, allegedly wanted everyone to help pay for a $4,000 explosive to blow up a bridge near Ms Whitmer’s home to create a distraction.

This photo combo shows from top left, Kaleb Franks, Brandon Caserta, Adam Dean Fox, and bottom left, Daniel Harris, Barry Croft, and Ty Garbin.

Two militia members, Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, have already pleaded guilty and, Mr Roth told the jury they would appear as witnesses for the government to say "how real this was".

Defence attorneys painted a picture of hapless "misfits" who were all "stoned, absolutely out-of-your-mind stoned" when they were recorded by confidential informants.

It was a disgruntled group who drank beer, held barbecues and talked a lot before FBI informant "Dan" egged them on, according to Fox’s attorney Christopher Gibbons.

"They’re already inclined to be upset, and Covid sent them overboard," Mr Gibbons said, according to the Detroit Free Press.

"Before Dan came on board, they drank beer, smoked pot and went out back and dumped a couple mags into a tree trunk."

The trial continues.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.