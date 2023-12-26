Late prosecutor’s widower kills girlfriend and her mother in murder-suicide

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An Arizona widower fatally shot his girlfriend and her elderly other in an apparent murder-suicide, according to police.

Officials say that David DeNitto shot his girlfriend Maryalice Cash, 47, and her mother Cynthia Domini, 83, inside his home on Christmas Eve.

DeNitto, who was married to the late Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel, was pronounced dead at the scene. Cash and Domini were rushed to hospital where they died from their wounds.

Investigators say that DeNitto and Cash had been involved in an argument before the violence unfolded.

“It was some kind of fight, some kind of altercation. I don’t know the subject matter,” Phoenix police spokesperson Donna Rossi told NBC News.

Allister Adel was appointed Maricopa’s top prosecutor in 2019, before winning the office in 2020.

Officials say that David DeNitto shot girlfriend Maryalice Cash, 47, and her mother Cynthia Domini, 83, inside his home on Christmas Eve (FOX10)

She suffered a brain haemorrhage on the night she won the election, and in 2021 was treated for alcohol abuse and eating disorders, according to NBC News.

She died in April 2020 from “health complications” the family said at the time.

“It is impossible to comprehend a tragedy such as this,” Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell said in a statement on Monday.

“Words cannot adequately express the flood of sorrow. I ask the community to join me in praying for the families affected and, most especially, Allister’s children.

“I also ask that the community surround the families with love, kindness, and a respect for the need for privacy.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch. If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.