Virginia woman pushed husband to stab and ‘disembowel’ pizza shop worker over ‘botched’ order, cops say
Catherine Natasha Harper, 45, allegedly told her husband, Corey Trelain Harper, 47, to ‘handle the situation’ after a 24-year-old Mod Pizza employee got her order wrong
A Virginia woman has been accused of pushing her husband to stab and disembowel a pizza shop worker because of a botched order.
Catherine Natasha Harper, 45, allegedly told her husband, Corey Trelain Harper, 47, both from Chesapeake, Virginia, to “handle the situation” after she got into a heated argument with a 24-year-old employee at a Mod Pizza in Norfolk on Sunday, according to court documents seen by WAVY.
Authorities said the incident unfolded when Catherine Harper accused the employee of botching her order.
The 45-year-old then summoned her husband to the restaurant where he stabbed the unnamed victim several times, slicing his torso and exposing his intestines, the court records allege.
The couple then allegedly fled the scene.
Norfolk Police responded to the pizza joint to find the employee suffering from multiple stab wounds.
He was rushed to hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
The couple was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit a malicious assault. Corey Harper faces additional charges of assault and brandishing a firearm.
The Harpers appeared in court on Monday and are now being held without bond in Norfolk City Jail.
They are next scheduled to appear in court on January 14 2025.
Mod Pizza said in a statement to WAVY that it was “dismayed” to hear what had happened in its restaurant.
“Please understand this is an active investigation and we are cooperating with the local police. While our team member recuperates in the hospital, we are conducting our due diligence and will make a well-thought-out decision about this situation,” the statement said.
“Moments like these force organizations to re-examine employee training and look for ways to reinforce values and expectations.”
The Independent contacted The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office for further information.