A father and son are both in custody in connection with the bizarre and violent deaths of four people found fatally shot in an SUV in Wisconsin – after the younger suspect turned himself in to Arizona police more than a day’s drive away from the Midwest crime scene.

Antoine Suggs, 38, was taken into custody on Friday in Gilbert, Arizona. Warrants had been issued two days earlier by the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office in Wisconsin for his arrest and that of his father, Darren Lee McWright, 56, who also uses the surname Osborne.

Mr McWright was arrested on Wednesday night in Minnesota – which borders Wisconsin – and is being held in Ramsey County Jail in St Paul. He is charged with four counts of hiding a corpse.

The victims found in the SUV in a Wisconsin cornfield were Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30; her friend Jasmine Christine, Sturm, 30; Sturm’s brother, Matthew Isiah Pettus, 26; and Sturm’s boyfriend , Loyace Foreman III. Flug-Presley was from Stillwater and the rest were from St. Paul.

Flug-Presley and Suggs, according to the victim’s family, had been involved in some type of relationship, and witnesses reported seeing the pair at St. Paul bar the White Squirrel the night before bodies were discovered by a farmer in his Dunn County, Wisconsin field. That’s about 60 miles east of St. Paul.

“Investigators said street-camera footage outside the White Squirrel showed a dark SUV at about 2:08a.m. Sunday,” AP reported. “The passenger side is open and the footage shows Sturm run into the vehicle. Another witness said she saw Flug-Presley, Sturm and Pettus get into a black SUV in the early morning hours, according to the complaint.

“All four victims were shot once in the head, according to the complaint. Flug-Presley was found in the front passenger seat of the 2008 Mercedes Benz GL and the other three victims were in the backseat.”

Damone Presley Sr. told the Minneapolis Star Tribune that father and son were known to his family and he’d not only grown up with McWright but had recently run into him. He saw the suspect about a month ago and Mr McWright expressed his condolences on the loss of Mr Presley’s mother last year.

“I’m just not understanding,” he told the paper Thursday, adding that he didn’t know of any problems between Mr McWright or Mr Suggs and members of his own family.

"He frequently hung around some younger cousins of mine," Mr Presley said of Mr Suggs, adding that he was “confident that justice is coming.”

Following his arrest in Arizona, Mr Suggs is awaiting transport back north.