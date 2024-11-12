Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Wisconsin man accused of hurling baby against wall because he was losing in NBA2K video game

Jalin White, 20, was arrested in Milwaukee last Thursday and charged with child abuse and child neglect

Io Dodds
Tuesday 12 November 2024 05:05
Jalin White, 20, was arrested on November 7, 2024 and charged with child abuse and child neglect
Jalin White, 20, was arrested on November 7, 2024 and charged with child abuse and child neglect (Milwaukee County Jail)

A man in Wisconsin has been accused of hurling an eight-month-old baby against the wall because he was frustrated about losing a basketball video game.

Jalin White, 20, was arrested in Milwaukee last Thursday and charged with child abuse and child neglect, jail records show.

According to local broadcaster WISN, White was taken into custody after the young boy's mother found him severely injured in his playpen and took him to hospital,

Prosecutors said at a court hearing on Saturday that White had given conflicting and implausible explanations for the boy's condition, until finally admitting to throwing him against the wall.

"This is a severe level of violence for an innocent infant child," said prosecutor Madeline Witte.

The child is reportedly not expected to survive. According to legal documents seen by Law & Crime, White was looking after the child last Tuesday in a room he shares with the child's mother, which they rent from her parents.

The child, named in documents as "JW", was reportedly doing well when his mother came home from work. But after leaving the house to go shopping, she allegedly found JW barely breathing and with his right arm "twitching".

The documents allege that the mother took JW to hospital, despite White's "angry" questioning, where she was told that he had suffered a fractured skull, six broken ribs, and a broken collar bone.

White allegedly claimed that JW had been injured when his mother bumped his head on a door frame; then that he fell while his diaper was being changed; then that White himself had dropped JW while playing video games.

Finally, the documents claim, White admitted that he had injured JW himself because he was angry that he was two points down in the videogame NBA2K.

According to WISN, White became emotional while the details were recounted in court, shaking his head and crying.

