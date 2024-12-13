The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The wife of a Wisconsin kayaker who faked his own drowning so he could leave her and their children and meet a woman in Eastern Europe filed court documents Thursday seeking to end their marriage.

Online court records indicate Emily Borgwardt filed a petition in Dodge County Circuit Court seeking a legal separation from Ryan Borgwardt. According to the petition, the marriage is “irretrievably broken." The document doesn't elaborate.

A woman who answered the phone at the office of Emily Borgwardt’s attorney, Andrew Griggs, on Thursday said he would have no comment The Associated Press reported. Online court records don’t list an attorney for Ryan Borgwardt.

The separation petition states that the couple has been married for 22 years and Emily Borgwardt wants sole custody of their three teenaged children. The document adds that Emily works at a private school in Watertown. Ryan is listed as self-employed and currently residing at an “unknown address.”

A hearing in the case has been set for April.

Ryan Borgwardt, 45, was arrested and booked into the Green Lake County Jail on Tuesday afternoon after disappearing from his home in Watertown for three months on August 12.

open image in gallery Ryan Borgwardt appears in a Green Lake County courtroom Wednesday, December 11, 2024, in Green Lake ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

He was initially presumed dead when his abandoned overturned kayak was discovered in Green Lake.

Green Lake County Sheriff Mark Podoll confirmed at a press conference on Wednesday morning that Borgwardt was in communication with officers and decided to return home “on his own accord.”

When pressed about what compelled Borgwardt to return, Podoll replied: “His family, I guess.”

Borgwardt appeared at a brief court hearing on Wednesday afternoon where he was charged with obstructing an officer, WBAY reports.

The court entered a “not guilty” plea on Borgwardt’s behalf after he told the judge he couldn’t afford an attorney. Bond was set at $500.

During the morning press conference, Podoll would not disclose which country Borgwardt fled to or which U.S. airport he flew back into.

Borgwardt told authorities last month that he faked his death because of “personal matters,” the sheriff said at a previous press conference.

Podoll said Borgwardt began communicating with authorities on November 11 after disappearing for three months but that he hadn’t committed to returning to Wisconsin.

open image in gallery Wisconsin man Ryan Borgwardt in video to law enforcement ( Green Lake County Sheriff's Office )

Podoll said police were “pulling at his heartstrings” to come home.

He told them that in mid-August he traveled about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from his home in Watertown to Green Lake, where he overturned his kayak, dumped his phone and then paddled an inflatable boat to shore. He said he picked that lake because it’s the deepest in Wisconsin.

After leaving the lake, he rode an electric bike about 70 miles (110 kilometers) through the night to Madison, the sheriff said. From there, he said he took a bus to Detroit, then boarded a bus to Canada and got on a plane.

The sheriff said at the time that investigators were working to verify Borgwardt’s description of what happened.

The sheriff’s office has said the search for Borgwardt’s body, which lasted more than a month, cost at least $35,000. The sheriff said that Borgwardt told authorities that he didn’t expect the search to last more than two weeks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report