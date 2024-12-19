The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 20-year-old man has been detained by authorities in Carlsbad, California, in connection with the deadly school shooting in Madison, Wisconsin.

According to a gun violence restaining order issued Tuesday and obtained by CBS 8 in San Diego, FBI agents detained Alexander Paffendorf after discovering that Paffendorf had been texting 15-year-old Natalie Rupnow around the time of the shooting when she opened fire at the Abundant Life Christian School on Monday, killing a student and a teacher.

Paffendorf was allegedly attempting to coordinate an attack at a government building in San Diego during the shooting. The building was not immediately identified.

open image in gallery A resident places flowers at a memorial site near the site of a deadly school shooting Monday in Madison, Wisconsin. ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

“During an FBI interview, Paffendorf admitted to the FBI agents that he told Rupnow that he would arm himself with explosives and a gun and that he would target a government building,” reads the two-page restraining orde, CBS 8 reported.

It was not clear from the order how Paffendorf and Rupnow knew each other. Both the Madison police and the FBI declined to comment when contacted by The Independent.

Paffendorf was seized Tuesday night after a San Diego Superior Court Judge approved the restraining order against him

Neigbors told CBS 8 that some 12 police cars descended on the housing complex where Paffendorf lives.

“They had their full guns out all over the street,” neighbor Alex Gallegos told CBS 8. “There were cop cars. I’d say about 15 cops here.”