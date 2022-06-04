A 56-year-old man suspected of shooting a retired judge in Wisconsin on Friday reportedly had a “hit list” in his car including state governor Tony Evers, US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, and Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer.

Authorities found retired Juneau County Circuit Court judge John Roemer, 68, shot and killed in his New Lisbon, Wisconsin, home on Friday evening.

Police said they found the former judge zip-tied to a chair and fatally shot.

There, they also discovered an as of yet unnamed 56-year-old man, believed to have shot himself, now in critical condition.

“This does appear to be a targeted act,” Wisconsin attorney general Josh Kaul said on Friday. “The individual who is the suspect appears to have had other targets as well. It appears to be related to the judicial system.”

When police searched the 56-year-old’s car, they found a list of potential targets, unnamed law enforcement sources have told local outlet WISN.

Officials have disclosed that the suspected shooter had other targets in mind, but have not said whom, only disclosing that those on the list have been briefed and are not in danger.

Ms Whitmer was the previous target of a kidnapping plot in 2020.

“While the news reports are deeply troubling, we will not comment further on an ongoing criminal investigation,” a Whitmer spokesperson told ABC News in a statement.

The Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is leading an investigation into the attack, assisted by the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, Mauston Police Department, Elroy Police Department, Wisconsin State Crime Lab, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the FBI.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide an a potential instance of domestic terrorism.

911 dispatch audio indicates that Roemer’s son may have been inside the home when the shooting occured.

“The son is saying that he woke up, saw a male subject with a firearm—a pistol, said that the subject did not see him and we was able to exit the house through a window,” a dispatcher can be heard saying.

Police arrived after the scene after a 911 caller said they had heard two shots go off inside the house.

A SWAT team attempted to negotiate with the suspected shooter, before deciding to enter the home, according to attorney general Kaul.

Inside, they found the deceased judge and wounded man.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.