Woman accused of decapitating man during sex while high on crystal meth

A 24-year-old US woman has appeared in court accused of killing and mutilating a man during sex while high on crystal meth.

Taylor Schabusiness allegedly strangled the 25-year-old man from Green Bay, Wisconsin, then dismembered his body.

She told police she put his head and penis in a bucket, according to a criminal complaint cited by WBAY.

Ms Schabusiness, from Wisconsin, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault at a Brown County Court hearing on Tuesday, where she appeared via video link.

Police said officers were called to a home in Green Bay at around 3.30am on Wednesday.

Ms Schabusiness told them they were “going to have fun trying to find all of the organs,” according to a criminal complaint cited by WBAY.

She reportedly told investigators she did not mean to kill the man.

According to the complaint, “Schabusiness said she blacked out during part of it but just went ‘crazy’ and started strangling the victim.”

She allegedly then cut up his body, putting the remains in the basement and in a minivan.

Police later found Ms Schabusiness at her home with dried blood on her clothing.

Assistant district attorney Caleb Saunders called the crime “one of the most serious offences we’ve had in this county in some time.”

“I think the facts alleged are extremely concerning and disturbing and go to the violent nature and grave nature of the offence,” he said.

Ms Schabusiness is set to make her next court appearance in three weeks.