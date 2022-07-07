Woman accused of decapitating lover mid-sex and dismembering his body pleads not guilty
Taylor Schabusiness is accused of strangling her lover to death with a metal chain
A Wisconsin woman accused of decapitating her lover with a metal chain mid-coitus, dismembering his corpse, and severing his penis has pleaded not guilty to homicide charges.
Taylor Schabusiness, 24, entered the plea through her lawyer on Wednesday in a Brown County, Wisconsin, court. She is expected to stand for trial in October.
In February, Ms Schabusiness was arrested on charges of homicide with mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in connection to the death of Shad Thyrion, 24.
She has been accused of strangling Tyrion to death at his mother’s address in Green Bay, Wisconsin, before then decapitating his head with a knife, as The Green Bay Press-Gazette reported of the criminal complaint.
The pair had used chains to choke one another as foreplay, the criminal complaint said, with Ms Schabusiness telling officers that the pair had taken illegal substances beforehand.
That allegedly included marijuana and methamphetamine, as well as prescription drugs.
Ms Schabusiness said she continued having sex with the dead body of Thyrion for a perod of time because she enjoyed it, Green Bay police were told.
Ms Schabusiness removed other body parts including the man’s penis, torso, and various organs. His head was found in a bucket by his mother who phoned 911 to report his murder, the criminal complaint added. His torso was reportedly found in a storage tote, as per Oxygen.
Police eventually located Schabusiness, who had removed a GPS tracker from her ankle in connection with another crime and was wanted by police, hours before allegedly committing the murder of Thyrion.
If convicted of Wisconsin’s highest murder charge, she could be sentenced to life in prison. Her other charges carry sentences of between 10 and 12½ years.
Schabusiness is currently being held on a bond of $2m.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.