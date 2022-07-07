A Wisconsin woman accused of decapitating her lover with a metal chain mid-coitus, dismembering his corpse, and severing his penis has pleaded not guilty to homicide charges.

Taylor Schabusiness, 24, entered the plea through her lawyer on Wednesday in a Brown County, Wisconsin, court. She is expected to stand for trial in October.

In February, Ms Schabusiness was arrested on charges of homicide with mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault in connection to the death of Shad Thyrion, 24.

She has been accused of strangling Tyrion to death at his mother’s address in Green Bay, Wisconsin, before then decapitating his head with a knife, as The Green Bay Press-Gazette reported of the criminal complaint.

The pair had used chains to choke one another as foreplay, the criminal complaint said, with Ms Schabusiness telling officers that the pair had taken illegal substances beforehand.

That allegedly included marijuana and methamphetamine, as well as prescription drugs.

Ms Schabusiness said she continued having sex with the dead body of Thyrion for a perod of time because she enjoyed it, Green Bay police were told.

Ms Schabusiness removed other body parts including the man’s penis, torso, and various organs. His head was found in a bucket by his mother who phoned 911 to report his murder, the criminal complaint added. His torso was reportedly found in a storage tote, as per Oxygen.

Police eventually located Schabusiness, who had removed a GPS tracker from her ankle in connection with another crime and was wanted by police, hours before allegedly committing the murder of Thyrion.

If convicted of Wisconsin’s highest murder charge, she could be sentenced to life in prison. Her other charges carry sentences of between 10 and 12½ years.

Schabusiness is currently being held on a bond of $2m.