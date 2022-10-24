Conspiracy theorist Jacob Wohl pleads guilty to felony over 2020 election robocalls
Right-wing activist faces up to one year in prison when sentenced next month
Right-wing conspiracy theorist Jacob Wohl has pleaded guilty to a scheme of misleading 2020 election robocalls to Democratic voters in Cleveland.
Wohl, 24, along with Jack Burkman, 56, face up to one year in prison after they pleaded guilty to a fifth-degree felony charge of telecommunications fraud.
The pair gained national media attention after holding press conferences in which they made false claims against Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans.
This included making false allegations of sexual assault and harassment charges against Pete Buttigieg and former FBI director Robert Mueller.
Prosecutors claimed that their group, Project 1599, placed more than 3,500 robocalls that targeted voters on Cleveland’s East Side and in East Cleveland.
Court papers state that in the calls a woman warned voters against being “finessed into giving your private information to the man.”
The calls falsely claimed that if people voted by mail, which tends to favour Democrats, police and debt-collection agencies could use their information against them.
The scheme also falsely claimed that the US Centers for Disease Control could use their information for a mandatory vaccination programme.
Prosecutors say that they were among more than 85,000 calls that were aimed at minority voters in Democratic areas in Chicago, Detroit, Philadelphia, New York City and Cleveland.
As part of their plea deals, both men have agreed to pay a maximum fine of $2,500.
Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court Judge John Sutula will sentence the men on 29 November.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.