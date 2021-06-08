Woman accidentally shot teenage sister while posing for videos with gun, police say

A Georgia woman visiting South Florida has been arrested after she accidentally shot her sister with a gun while posing for videos with it in a car, police have said.

WSVN reported that 18-year-old Dre’naya Ponder is currently on life support following the shooting on Sunday.

Taniyria Holt, 24, who has been identified as Ms Ponder’s sister, is currently facing a culpable negligence charge following the alleged incident, reports said.

According to the broadcaster, an arrest report states that four women were recording videos while handling a gun and handing it back and forth to each other in a car on a Miami Beach road.

“When one thing led to another, a firearm was displayed. The shooter in this case, she says, was handing the firearm to the victim when it discharged,” Miami Beach Police Officer Ernesto Rodriguez told the outlet.

First responders located the 2019 Jaguar at around 8.15pm on Sunday, reports said, and rescue crews transported Ponder to a local hospital.

On Tuesday a judge raised Ms Holt’s bond from $2,000 to $10,000, despite requests from a public defender to allow her to support her sister in hospital, Fox13 reported.

Mr Rodriguez told WSVN that the incident was “one-hundred percent avoidable”. “That firearm should not have been on display,” he said.

Jail records did not list an attorney for Ms Holt, the Associated Press reported.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press