Police say an unruly airline passenger has been arrested after a video appeared to show her physically assaulting an elderly man in a dispute over masks.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Patricia Cornwall “caused a disturbance while in the air” while on a Delta Air Lines flight from Tampa, Florida to Atlanta, Georgia on 23 December. When the plane arrived, police say, Ms Cornwall was arrested by FBI agents.

“This disturbance led to the injury of fellow passengers and Delta employees,” the APD said in a statement. “Based on the statements gathered and visible evidence, officers detained Ms Cornwall and contacted the on-call FBI agent. The officers then relocated with Ms Cornwall to the domestic Atlanta Police precinct where FBI agents responded and took custody of Ms Cornwall.”

Video of the incident shows Ms Cornwall standing over an elderly male passenger, seated, and telling him to “mask up.” Throughout the exchange, Ms Cornwall herself is not wearing a mask.

“I’m eating,” the man tells her, and the argument becomes more heated.

Eventually, Ms Cornwall appears to slap the man in the face. A flight attendant then grabs her arm, at the end of which Ms Cornwall has her fist clenched.

By the time the plane landed, police say the incident had injured both passengers and airline staff.

In a statement, Delta Air Lines said it would not tolerate such behavior on its planes.

“Flight 2790 from Tampa to Atlanta was met by law enforcement after an unruly customer disturbance during flight,” the airline told 11 Alive. “Situations like these are rare for the vast majority of our customers and Delta has zero tolerance for unruly behavior at our airports and aboard our aircraft.”

