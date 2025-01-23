Woman arrested after 27 horses found dead across several properties in California

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A woman has been arrested after 27 horses were found dead across several properties in California, police have said.

San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Animal Services officers executed a search warrant on Wednesday in Clements, California following an investigation into animal neglect, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

“During the operation, several malnourished horses were discovered on the premises with limited access to any food or water and approximately 27 deceased horses were located,” police said.

Several properties were searched, and animal service officers, alongside veterinarians, began to triage and evaluate the condition of the horses.

open image in gallery Jan Johnson was arrested after 27 horses were found dead across multiple properties in California. The shocking condition of one a survivng horse on one of the properties can be seen here. ( San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office )

“After thorough assessments, 16 horses were rescued and are now in the care of professionals at the Oakdale Equine Rescue who will ensure they receive proper nutrition, medical attention, and rehabilitation,” the authorities said.

“Unfortunately, 4 horses and 1 Bull had to be euthanized due to their extreme neglect. Animal services officers and veterinarians are still currently evaluating additional horses and animals due to the size of the property.”

Jan Johnson was detained and charged with cruelty to an animal, threatening a public official, criminal threats, and possession of a short-barrel shotgun. She was then booked into San Joaquin County jail.

Clements is about 40 miles southeast of Sacramento.

“We are committed to protecting the welfare of all animals in our community and will continue to investigate this matter,” police added. “Thank you to our Deputies and Animal Services team for their dedication and swift action in addressing this situation. We would also like to thank Oakdale Equine Rescue for their incredible support in assisting us with this rescue.”