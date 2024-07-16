Support truly

A woman has been accused of deliberately running down and killing a California police officer.

Serena C.J. Rodriguez, 24, of Auburn was charged with felony murder, with enhancements for murder of a police officer, use of a deadly weapon and use of a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Rodriguez was allegedly driving a vehicle that hit motorcycle Officer Matthew Bowen, 32, of the Vacaville Police Department, at around 10.30am on Thursday.

She was booked into the Justice Center Detention Facility, Fairfield on felony charges of murder and DUI causing bodily injury. She was also charged with a misdemeanor of providing a false ID to police.

The Solano County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement Monday afternoon charges included a special circumstance stating Bowen "was intentionally killed while he was engaged in the performance of his duties.”

Boden was conducting a traffic stop at the intersection of Leisure Town Road and Orange Drive according to apress realease by the California Highway Patrol when he was struck from behind by a car.

Investigators say Rodriguez then crashed into other cars.

Medical aid was provided at the scene, but Bowen later died in hospital from his injuries.

Rodriguez allegedly attempted to flee on foot but was detained by bystanders, according to the California Highway Patrol.

She was under the influence of drugs when she was taken into custody after the collision, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Rodriguez appeared in court on Monday for Arraignment, and is scheduled to return to court on July 22. She is being held without bail.

Several dozen police officers from the Vacaville police department attended the hearing to show their support for Bowen’s family.

Bowen joined the Vacaville Police Department one year ago, and was previously an officer with the nearby Concord Police Department, Vacaville police said in a Facebook post.