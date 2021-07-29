Woman and dog stabbed to death in Georgia park

A woman and her dog have been brutally stabbed to death in Piedmont Park, Atlanta. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Police were called at approximately 1am on Wednesday to the park in Georgia. When officials arrived at the scene they found a woman deceased with multiple stab wounds.

The victim has been identified as 40-year-old Katherine Janness, who was last seen while walking her dog in the Midtown Atlanta area. Her dog Bowie was also found dead in Piedmont Park.

Police have released a picture of Janness crossing a rainbow-coloured crosswalk near the park on Wednesday with a close-up picture of her face.

Deputy Chief Charles Hampton described the crime as “gruesome,” at the scene. Police toldThe Independent there are no further details to add as of yet, but that officers are working tirelessly on the case.

Mourners have since laid flowers and dog treats, at the entrance to the park Janness’ body was found.

Atlanta Police have advised anyone with information about the incident to contact the Atlanta Police Homicide Office immediately, they can do so anonymously.