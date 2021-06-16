Woman pulls gun on Black family in Washington mall confrontation

A woman has been videoed aiming her gun at a Black family inside a shopping mall in Vancouver, Washington, during a confrontation.

According to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD), the incident happened on Wednesday at the Vancouver Mall, and the two families have a history of conflict.

As reported by The Colombian, the woman videoed aiming a firearm told police she was defending her teenage daughters during the confrontation.

Another video shows the teenagers of both families screaming at each other, when the woman pulls out the firearm on the family, who are Black.

Both videos were shared to Twitter by Ryan Shields, who wrote: “This woman pulled her gun in a Lids hat store. The kids walked in-front of the gun”.

He added: “She pulled the gun on a group of Black teenagers. Over the kids getting in an argument?”

According to the Vancouver Mall, its security officers turned up within 20 seconds of the incident occurring, and were able to separate the families, The Colombian reported.

The VPD also referred a charge of displaying a firearm against the woman in the video, to the Vancouver City Attorney’s Office.

One of the videos, first shared to TikTok by “Theo”, has drawn more than 48 million views.